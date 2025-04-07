Türkiye-UAE Africa consultation meeting held in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second round of consultations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates on Africa took place on Monday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement, delegations led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran and UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan exchanged views on recent developments in Africa, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

​​​​​​​They also discussed avenues for cooperation for the benefit of the continent, with particular focus on stability in the Horn of Africa and Sahel regions, according to the statement.

