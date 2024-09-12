Türkiye, Uzbekistan set to enhance their strategic partnership in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the need to bolster and formalize the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Uzbekistan during his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Fidan highlighted the significance of bolstering ties, not only for both countries but also for the wider Turkic world."There is a great will from our leaders to institutionalise the cooperation and take it further," said Fidan on Thurday, calling for enhanced collaboration to address modern challenges.The talks followed the third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Ankara in June, which Fidan described as a "historic turning point."He said the meeting resulted in important decisions aimed at advancing bilateral relations.

News.Az