Turkiye wildfire under control after 4,500 hectares scorched

A suspected deliberate wildfire is under control after burning 4,500 hectares of forest over three days on Turkiye's southwest coast, the government said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

After inspecting the area near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris, Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci praised firefighters who used aircraft to battle the blaze, which started on Tuesday.

