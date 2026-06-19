Türkiye’s Arcelik buys full control of Beko Europe for $82 million

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Turkish home appliance giant Arcelik is taking total control of Beko Europe. The company announced a €71.5 million ($82 million) deal to buy out Whirlpool’s remaining 25% stake, simplifying the partnership between the two manufacturing powerhouses.

This buyout wraps up a transition that began in April 2024, when Arcelik initially acquired Whirlpool’s European operations while the U.S. firm kept a minority share. While their formal shareholder agreement is now over, Beko Europe will still use Whirlpool's brands under an existing licensing deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

To help fund the transition, Arcelik pulled off a few interconnected financial moves:

Share sale: Arcelik sold a 2.9% stake of its own capital (previously held as buyback shares) to Whirlpool for 2 billion lira ($103.71 per share).

Russia debt cleared: The company officially settled its remaining debts from its 2022 purchase of Indesit and Whirlpool’s Russian operations with a final €40 million payment.

What this means for Arcelik's future

Market analysts see this as a smart, stabilizing move. The reshuffling is expected to trigger a net cash outflow of about €70 million, but it will inject a one-time boost of up to €110 million into Arcelik's operating income.

"We view these steps as positive in terms of simplifying the structure and supporting debt management," noted Cemal Demirtas, general manager for research at Ata Invest.

Arcelik has been heavily focused on paying down debt, which sat at roughly $3.7 billion in the first quarter against a market value of $1.5 billion. While clearing up ownership helps streamline the business, the company still faces uphill battles with sluggish appliance demand and tight profit margins globally. Striking the right balance in the coming months will be key to boosting cash flow and keeping investors happy.

News.Az