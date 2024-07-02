Turkmenistan to launch cargo transit via Rasht-Caspian railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan will launch the transit of cargo along the Rasht-Caspian railway, the Director General of Iran Railways, Milad Salehi, has announced, News.Az reports citing Turkmen media.

“Next week, the transit of sulfur from Turkmenistan will begin along this route. The cargo will be delivered from the port of Turkmenbashy to the Iranian port of Caspian, and from there by rail through Iranian territory,” Salehi said.The Rasht-Caspian railway line is an important part of the international North-South transport corridor connecting the Caspian Sea with the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. This opens up new opportunities for the transit of goods from Central Asia to the Middle East and South Asia countries.The new route will optimize logistics and reduce cargo delivery time, which can contribute to the development of trade relations between the region's countries.

News.Az