Two Armenians use Ronald Reagan masks in Glendale apartment burglary

Two Armenian men and a 17-year-old were arrested in Glendale earlier this week and charged for a burglary in which the two adults allegedly wore Ronald Reagan masks, authorities said.

Gagik Sarkisjan, 20, Narek Martirosyan, 18, and the male teen, all from Glendale, were arrested on suspicion of the burglary, according to the Glendale Police Department, according to news.am.

On November 6, officers were called to the 300 block of N. Kenwood Street after a report that two men wearing masks were spotted climbing onto the first floor of an apartment balcony and entering the residence.

As officers responded, a witness reported the suspects fled the scene and ran to an awaiting car, described as a white, four-door 2018 Mercedes C300 with no license plates, authorities said.

Officers found the car at Glendale Avenue and Lexington Drive.

The 17-year-old driver and the two men were detained and two masks of the 40th president and a replica firearm were recovered, along with jewelry and credit cards belonging to the victim, police said.

Sarkisjan and Martirosyan were arrested and booked for burglary, while the teen boy was taken to Eastlake Juvenile Hall and booked for the same crime, according to police.

News.Az

