Two British nationals missing in Ukraine, UK officials say

Two British nationals missing in Ukraine, UK officials say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two British nationals have gone missing in Ukraine, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said, News.az reports citing CNN.

“We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson didn't provide further details about the two British nationals or their last known location.

News.Az