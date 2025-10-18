Two dead, several injured in car–truck collision near Tokyo

Two people were killed and several others injured after a car and a truck collided early Friday on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Kamisato, Saitama Prefecture, local media reported.

According to police, the car hit a guardrail before being struck by a truck traveling behind it. Of the five men in the car, two died and three were injured, while the truck driver sustained minor injuries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Authorities later arrested the car’s driver on suspicion of drunk and negligent driving, which resulted in death and injury.

