Two flight vehicles fall in Krasnodar Region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two aerial vehicles fell in the Kanevsky district of the Krasnodar Region, one of them caught fire, which has spread to nearby reeds, the regional emergency services reported, adding that there were no casualties reported, News.az reports.

"According to information from the Kanevsky district, at about 8:00 p.m. local time, two aircraft fell near the Trudovaya Armenia farm in the Kanevsky district. After fire brigades arrived, it was established that the aircraft and reeds are on fire and that the fire has spread to an area of about 250 square meters. Residential buildings are not in danger, there are no casualties among the residents of the farm," the statement said.

Forty personnel and 14 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting efforts. Law enforcement agencies and special services are working on the site.

News.Az