White House: Trump-Xi meeting could be delayed amid Iran war focus

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The White House said on March 16 that Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not at risk but could be postponed due to the U.S. president’s focus on the Iran war.

Trump is scheduled to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for the high-profile summit between the world’s two largest economies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News, “I don’t think the meeting is in jeopardy, but it’s quite possible the meeting could be delayed.” New dates would be announced if the trip is rescheduled.

Trump had previously indicated to the Financial Times that he might postpone the summit if China did not assist in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Leavitt emphasized that the president’s “utmost responsibility right now as commander-in-chief is to ensure the continued success of Operation Epic Fury,” referring to U.S. military operations related to the Iran conflict.

News.Az