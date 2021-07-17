Two hundred flights cancelled at Lisbon airport at start of strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two hundred flights were canceled at Lisbon airport on Saturday at the start of a two-day strike by Grounforce handling company workers, with more cancellations likely before the auction ends on Sunday evening, the company that manages Portugal’s airports (ANA) said.

A spokesman for the Union of Airport Handling Technicians, which called the strike, told the local news agency, Lusa, that about 100 percent of workers had taken part in the strike in Lisbon on Saturday, the busiest airport in the country.

The strike has had a huge impact on Portuguese flag carrier TAP, which uses Groundforce’s handling services, but it has not affected low-cost airlines. Groundforce workers are demanding that the handling company, which is in serious financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, pay wages without any delay, along with this year’s holiday pay.

The strike mainly affects the operation of Lisbon airport, and has little impact on the other nine Portuguese airports, ANA chief executive Thierry Ligonnière said. “We still anticipate difficulties tomorrow and a progressive return to normal on Monday,” Mr. Ligonnière told reporters.

Groundforce is 50.1 percent owned by the Portuguese firm Pasogal and 49.9 per cent by the TAP-Air Portugal group, which in turn is 72.5 percent controlled by the Portuguese state.

TAP offered to lend the money necessary for Groundforce to pay the holiday pay to its workers, but the proposal was turned down by the handling company.

