News
Lisbon
Tag:
Lisbon
Cable failure caused deadly Lisbon funicular crash, report finds
21 Oct 2025-09:08
Hazel Çağan Elbir: EU’s selective policy creates a new dividing line in South Caucasus - INTERVIEW
15 Oct 2025-09:00
Portugal holds day of mourning after 17 die in streetcar crash
04 Sep 2025-21:28
Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly funicular derailment in Lisbon
04 Sep 2025-17:37
Lisbon funicular crash death toll rises to 17
04 Sep 2025-14:19
Portugal declares national mourning after deadly Lisbon funicular crash -
VIDEO
04 Sep 2025-09:30
At least 15 dead as Lisbon funicular derails
04 Sep 2025-00:57
Thousands protest in Lisbon against police violence
26 Oct 2024-23:03
Two hundred flights cancelled at Lisbon airport at start of strike
17 Jul 2021-23:52
Lisbon set to host final stages of Champions League
12 Jun 2020-21:49
