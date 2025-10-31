Two injured in Brussels shooting as gang violence surges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were shot and injured in Brussels after rival groups clashed early Thursday, prosecutors said, marking the latest incident in a city struggling with rising gang violence.

Police were called around 02:30 GMT to Place de Bethleem in Saint-Gilles, near the busy Gare du Midi station. Two injured victims were found at the scene, along with bullet casings, and two suspects were arrested. Officials said the injuries are not life-threatening, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities are investigating whether the shooting is linked to drug-related gang disputes, which have increasingly plagued the Belgian capital.

Belgian officials say more than 100 dangerous criminal networks operate in the country, fueling a surge in drug-connected violence. In February, several Brussels metro stations were shut down during a manhunt after another gang-linked shooting.

