Two judges killed in shooting at Iran's supreme court, reports say

Two judges were killed in a shooting attack on Saturday at the Supreme Court building in Tehran, according to state media reports, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"Three judges of the Supreme Court were targeted. Two of them were martyred," the Judiciary's Mizan Online website reported, adding that the "assailant killed himself".State news agency IRNA also reported that one other person was injured in the attack.Mizan identified the two slain judges as Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghisseh, adding that they worked on cases "fighting crimes against national security, espionage and terrorism".The motive behind their killing were not immediately clear, but Mizan said the assailant was not involved in any cases before the Supreme Court, without providing further details on the attacker's identity.Authorities said an investigation into the incident was launched, Mizan added.Veteran judge Moghisseh, 68, was sanctioned in 2019 by the United States for having "overseen countless unfair trails, during which charges went unsubstantiated and evidence was disregarded," according to the US Department of the Treasury.Razini, 71, held several important positions in Iran's judiciary and was previously targeted in a 1998 assassination attempt by assailants "who planted a magnetic bomb in his vehicle", according to Mizan.`

