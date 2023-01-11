Yandex metrika counter

Two more trucks of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

Two more trucks of Russian peacekeepers have driven along the Lachin-Khankendi road passing near Shusha without any problems this morning, News.az reports from the scene.

The vehicles were moving from Khankendi city in the Lachin direction. A total of 42 vehicles have passed today along the mentioned road.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for over a month.

