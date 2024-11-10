Two trains caught fire in western Poland, prompting the evacuation of around 1,000 people
A freight and a passenger train caught fire at a station in the city of Poznań, western Poland.According to News.Az, citing the PAP agency and local police, around 1,000 people were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.
The fire reportedly started in one of the freight train’s cars carrying a truck loaded with electronics, spreading to a nearby electric train and damaging the contact network.
More than 20 fire brigades are at the scene, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.