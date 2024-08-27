Typhoon causes travel disruptions and heavy rain in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese forecasters are monitoring a powerful typhoon that could bring destructive winds and heavy rains to the southwest, urging residents to remain on high alert, News.Az reports citing NHK World.

Typhoon Shanshan is heading westward. The storm may move slowly and bring rough weather for an extended time. Even people in areas relatively far away are urged to look out for possible heavy rain.Maximum sustained wind speeds in the Amami region on Tuesday could reach more than 140 kilometers per hour, which is enough to topple moving trucks. Sustained winds on Wednesday could exceed 140 kilometers per hour in southern Kyushu and the Amami region.Railway officials say the Tokaido Shinkansen may be wholly or partially suspended from Thursday through Saturday. The Sanyo Shinkansen may also be disrupted Thursday through Friday. The Kyushu Shinkansen may also be disrupted from Tuesday, with services possibly canceled from Wednesday onwards.Officials with Japan Airlines say they will cancel more than 120 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly to and from airports in southern Kyushu. All Nippon Airways says flights to and from airports in western Japan may also be affected Wednesday through Friday.

