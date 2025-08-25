Yandex metrika counter

Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam

Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam
Vinh City in Vietnam's Nghe An province is one of the areas expected to be the worst hit by Typhoo Kajiki. (Photo: Getty Images)

Typhoon Kajiki has now made landfall in Vietnam, News.Az reports, citingBBC.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that at the moment winds are around 118-133km/h (73-82mph).

But in the hours before Typhoon Kajiki, parts of the country were battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

Vietnam has ordered more than 586,000 people to evacuate ahead of the powerful typhoon. 

News.Az 

