Typhoon Kajiki makes landfall in Vietnam

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that at the moment winds are around 118-133km/h (73-82mph).
But in the hours before Typhoon Kajiki, parts of the country were battered by strong winds and heavy rain.
Typhoon Kajiki has now made landfall in Vietnam, News.Az reports, citingBBC.
