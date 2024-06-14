U.S. to lose leverage over Netanyahu as Gantz quits cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

On June 9, 2024, after eight months in the National Unity government, the head of the centrist State Camp, Benny Gantz, announced his departure from the war cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision came after the ultimatum to Netanyahu regarding the goals of the war in the Gaza Strip expired. Along with him, Gadi Eisenkot and Chili Tropper also left.These figures, in principle, did not have a significant influence on the course of the war against the terrorist group Hamas and served more as a backdrop to demonstrate the unity of the people of Israel in the face of external threats both in the north (Hezbollah) and in the south (Hamas) of the country. Moreover, this added weight on the international stage, where the confrontation between supporters and opponents of the Jewish state has intensified.Numerous pro-Palestinian demonstrations and rallies that swept across the European Union and American university campuses, combined with the unclear policy of President Joe Biden, have become a powerful dividing line between forces of progress and radical obscurantism. In this context, instead of uniting the people, some ambitious politicians began to destabilize the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, objectively contributing to the strengthening of far-right tendencies.The latest elections to the European Parliament clearly showed the direction in which the world is moving, with the events in Gaza playing a significant role in this. For those who did not understand, it was the mass Islamist demonstrations in London, Paris, Berlin, and other cities that contributed to the victory of eurosceptics and supporters of protecting sovereignty and national identity, who demand that the doors be closed to masses of migrants from Africa and the Middle East.Gantz's departure, in principle, will give more room for the current government, which will no longer have to look back at his behind-the-scenes contacts with the U.S. leadership, which clearly preferred to deal with him over the Prime Minister. In other words, Joe Biden's team has lost its leverage over Benjamin Netanyahu, and all attempts to oust the Prime Minister through parliamentary blocs and intrigues are doomed to failure, as the ruling coalition has a stable majority of 64 out of 120 mandates, to which Gideon Sa'ar with his microscopic party New Hope may well join after some deliberation.For Sa'ar, this is a good chance to raise his rating and remain on the political scene, especially against the backdrop of victories achieved by the IDF in Gaza. Meanwhile, Benny Gantz's demarche has opened a wide space and strengthened the influence of right-wing parties. One of their most prominent representatives, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has already declared his readiness to join the war cabinet. "It's time to make bold decisions, achieve real deterrence, and ensure the security of Israeli citizens," Ben-Gvir wrote on social media. His ally Bezalel Smotrich went even further, accusing Gantz of indirectly aiding Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah.The far-right themselves have repeatedly stated that they would leave the ruling coalition if Netanyahu accepted proposals from the so-called "party of peace." Thus, it can be stated that Gantz has objectively played into the hands of the right-wing camp, and his party is likely to lose its electorate, as elections in the near future are unlikely. Time is not on the side of centrists but on the side of concrete programs to protect national interests and traditional values. Moreover, a key moment in strengthening the positions of the ruling party bloc was the heroic operation to free four hostages and the Prime Minister's anticipated address at a joint session of both houses of the U.S. Congress, agreed upon by Republican leaders (Mitch McConnell and Mike Johnson) and Democrats (Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries), thereby expressing unanimous support for Benjamin Netanyahu."We join the state of Israel in your fight against terrorism, especially at a time when Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens hostage, and its leaders threaten regional stability," the congressmen said in a joint statement. It is reported that this event will take place on July 24. The ongoing events are unlikely to promise Benny Gantz the position of Prime Minister. The phenomenon of Naftali Bennett and the Prime Minister for an hour Lapid happens only once in history.

