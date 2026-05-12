UAE carried out secret strikes on Iran during regional conflict

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The United Arab Emirates has reportedly conducted a series of secret attacks against Iran during the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

One of the reported targets was a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island, which was allegedly struck in early April around the time US President Donald Trump was preparing to announce a ceasefire with Iran. According to the report, the strike caused a major fire and temporarily shut down the facility, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

The report said Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles and drones toward the UAE and Kuwait. Sources cited by the newspaper claimed Washington quietly welcomed Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the conflict.

According to the report, Iran has carried out more than 2,800 missile and drone attacks against the UAE during the conflict, more than against any other country involved, including Israel. The attacks are said to have caused significant economic disruption in the Gulf state, including layoffs and operational slowdowns.

Unnamed Gulf officials told the newspaper that the conflict has changed the UAE’s strategic outlook, with Iranian actions increasingly viewed as a threat to the country’s stability, economic model, and international reputation.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not directly comment on the allegations when contacted by the newspaper, but referred to an earlier statement affirming the country’s right to respond to hostile acts.

Analysts cited in the report said the alleged direct involvement of a Gulf Arab state in strikes on Iran could further complicate regional diplomacy and increase tensions among countries attempting to mediate an end to the conflict.

News.Az