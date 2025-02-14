UAE commits $200 million to aid Sudan's ongoing humanitarian crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) unveiled a $200 million aid package to assist the Sudanese people during a high-level humanitarian conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The conference, organized by the UAE in collaboration with the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and Ethiopia, will be taking place on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The UAE’s contribution responds to the devastating civil war in Sudan, which has ravaged the country since April 2023. The brutal conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan’s military has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced more than 12 million people. The UAE’s announcement aims to draw global attention to the crisis and encourage a coordinated effort to provide critical support to the Sudanese population.

Alongside its financial commitment, the UAE has called for a “humanitarian pause” during Ramadan, which begins in two weeks. Reem al-Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the importance of this pause in facilitating the unhindered delivery of aid, particularly to women and children facing extreme hardship.

“The war has lasted too long, cost too many lives, and caused immense suffering. What we seek to do, alongside our partners, is call for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to reach those in need,” al-Hashimy said at the conference.

News.Az