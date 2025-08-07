UAE, Russia presidents talk regional and international matters

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During a meeting held as part of the UAE President's official visit to Russia, the two sides reviewed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the economy, trade, energy, and other fields, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Thursday, Putin named the UAE as a potential location for an upcoming summit with US counterpart Donald Trump.



"We have many friends who are willing to help us organise such events. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates," Putin said standing next to UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding "it (the UAE) would be one of the quite suitable places".

