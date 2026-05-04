UAE shoots down three Iranian missiles, the fourth lands in the sea

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The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed on Monday that it had detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward the country. Three of the missiles were successfully intercepted over international waters, while the fourth missile fell into the sea.

In a statement, the ministry said the sounds heard in several areas across the country were the result of successful interception operations targeting aerial threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It added that the situation was brought under control without any damage reported, reaffirming the effectiveness of the country’s air defense systems. The ministry urged the public to rely only on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumors, and adhere to safety instructions and alert notifications issued by competent authorities.

News.Az