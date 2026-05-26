Iranian and Iraqi presidents hold talks on regional tensions

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Iraqi counterpart Nizar Amidi held a high-level telephone conversation on Tuesday to evaluate fluid geopolitical developments and coordinate efforts to calm regional friction.

During the call, both heads of state emphasized that the current priority must be stabilizing the volatile security landscape. The two leaders "emphasized the importance of stopping the war and ending tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy." They further agreed on the strategic necessity of fostering mutual understanding to solidify long-term security across the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taking place on the eve of Eid al-Adha, President Pezeshkian also utilized the discussion to extend his congratulations to President Amidi and the Iraqi people ahead of the major Muslim holiday, which is set to begin on Wednesday.

News.Az