Uber stock reaches all-time high following Tesla's robotaxi launch

Uber Technologies (UBER) shares surged to a record high on Friday following Tesla's highly anticipated robotaxi launch event, which did not meet the concerns of ridesharing investors, News.Az reports citing Investopedia .

Tesla on Thursday evening unveiled its CyberCab, an autonomous car designed for ridesharing, and a 20-seater "RoboVan." CEO Elon Musk said the CyberCab would cost less than $30,000, and described a vision of individuals operating fleets of CyberCabs as an alternative to driving one car through either Uber or Lyft.Analysts were disappointed by the event, noting it was lighter on details than many Uber and Lyft investors had feared. Jefferies analysts in a note to clients called the CyberCab "toothless," and said the event was a "best-case outcome for Uber."Tesla, the analysts wrote, didn't "provide verifiable evidence of progress" on autonomous vehicles (AV), and that Uber was "uniquely positioned to support sustainable growth for AV developers." Jefferies has a "buy" rating on Uber stock.Bank of America analysts noted that some risks remain, including the potential for RoboVans and CyberCabs to cost significantly less to operate than a conventional rideshare. However, Tesla gave "no specific business model" for a rideshare app that would compete with Uber or Lyft. They maintained their "buy" rating on Uber.Uber stock was up nearly 10% at $85.66, an all-time high, on Friday afternoon. Shares of competitor Lyft (LYFT) also jumped almost 10%. Tesla shares slumped, putting them down 12% since the start of the year.

