Uber to deploy massive AI-powered autonomous vehicle network with NVIDIA

Uber announced today that it is collaborating with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of the next generation of robotaxi and autonomous delivery fleets, utilizing NVIDIA's AI architecture.

Through this partnership, Uber plans to greatly expand its global autonomous fleets, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

These vehicles will be developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and other Uber ecosystem partners, using the latest upgrades to the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform with the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system and full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, purpose-built for Level 4 autonomy.

As part of this effort, Stellantis will be among the first OEMs to deliver at least 5,000 NVIDIA-DRIVE-powered L4 vehicles to Uber for robotaxi operations in the United States and internationally. Uber will oversee end-to-end fleet operations, including remote assistance, charging, cleaning, maintenance, and customer support.

“NVIDIA is the backbone of the AI era, and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 autonomy at enormous scale, while making it easier for NVIDIA-empowered AVs to be deployed on Uber,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Autonomous mobility will transform our cities for the better, and we’re thrilled to partner with NVIDIA to help make that vision a reality.”

“Autonomous mobility opens the door to new, more affordable transportation choices for customers,” said Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis. “We have built AV-Ready Platforms to meet growing demand, and by partnering with leaders in AI, electronics, and mobility services, we aim to create a scalable solution that delivers smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility for everyone.”

“Robotaxis mark the beginning of a global transformation in mobility — making transportation safer, cleaner, and more efficient,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together with Uber, we’re creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality.”

