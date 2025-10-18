Nvidia debuts first US-made Blackwell chip at TSMC’s Phoenix plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia announced on Friday the production of its first Blackwell wafer made in the United States, manufactured at TSMC’s semiconductor plant in Phoenix.

Companies have been racing to meet the broader AI industry's voracious appetite for computing power as they develop AI technology that meets or exceeds human intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move "bolsters the U.S. supply chain and onshores the AI technology stack that will turn data into intelligence and secure America's leadership for the AI era," Nvidia said in a blog post.

It also aligns with President Donald Trump's efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.

TSMC's Arizona facility will produce advanced technologies including two-, three- and four-nanometer chips, as well as A16 chips, that are essential for applications like AI, telecommunications and high-performance computing, Nvidia said.

There has recently been a flurry of mega deals between AI firms and chipmakers such as Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to build data center capacity.

TSMC, the world's biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday on a bullish outlook for AI spending after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates.

News.Az