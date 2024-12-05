UK braces for Storm Darragh with damaging winds and potential disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Darragh is set to hit the UK on Saturday, bringing damaging winds of up to 80mph (129km/h) to parts of Northern Ireland and western England and Wales.

Amber and yellow severe weather warnings have been issued with power cuts, building damage and transport disruption likely, News.Az reports, citing BBC. While heavy rain is also forecast, there is unlikely to be as much as the rainfall and flooding seen with Storm Bert.The fourth named storm of the season, Darragh comes only weeks after Storms Bert and Conall caused disruption at the end of November.Late on Friday, a developing area of low pressure will start to bring heavy rain and strengthening winds across western parts of the UK.As this develops further into Saturday, this becomes Storm Darragh with its centre crossing northern England.An amber severe weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds in Northern Ireland and western areas of England and Wales from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.Gusts will be around 70-80mph (113-129km/h), especially around coastal areas. Further inland, gusts will be 60-70mph (96-113km/h).These wind gusts have the potential to damage buildings and will bring travel disruption, especially to ferry services in the Irish Sea.There is a larger yellow Met Office warning across all parts of England and Wales for wind and rain valid from 3pm on Friday through to 6am on Sunday when Darragh will have cleared into the North Sea.Gusts will widely be around 40-50mph (64-80km/h) across England and Wales which could lead to some transport disruption on Saturday.Those affected by severe flooding after Storm Bert may be concerned by another storm and heavy rain.Wjile the rainfall totals associated with Storm Darragh will not be as high, around 2-3in (50-70mm) or rain is expected in north-west Wales by Saturday evening, and the Met Office suggests this is the area most at risk of flooding impacts.Otherwise, more widely, rainfall totals will be up to an inch (25mm).A yellow Met Office warning is valid from 3pm on Friday to 6am on Sunday for most of England and Wales as there could be localised flooding and disruption on some roads.There will also be some heavy snow for a time over the higher ground of Scotland as Storm Darragh moves through.

News.Az