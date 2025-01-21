UK braces for Storm Éowyn: Strong winds, possible power outages ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Storm Éowyn, named by the Met Office, is set to bring severe gales to parts of the United Kingdom on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Friday and Saturday.Gusts of up to 80mph (129km/h) - or possibly even more - could bring localised damage, power cuts and travel disruption. Heavy rain and hill snow are also expected.It will mark a big change from the quiet and rather cold weather that has dominated over the last week or so.Storm Éowyn – pronounced "ay-oh-win" – will undergo rapid development during Thursday as it moves across the AtlanticWhile some of the details may still change, depending on the exact track Éowyn takes in the UK, the strongest winds on Friday are likely across parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern and western areas of England and Wales.Gusts widely of 50-65mph (80-105km/h) are expected but around coastal areas of the Irish Sea, gusts will be up to 80mph (129km/h).Met Office yellow warnings are likely to be adjusted and possibly upgraded ahead of Friday.The Met Office suggests these gales and severe gales will bring transport disruption, and some damage, which could include roof tiles being blown off and power cuts.Large waves are also expected with coastal overtopping.Outbreaks of rain are also expected and while it will turn milder for some - especially in the south - it will remain cold enough for snow to fall over hills in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.

