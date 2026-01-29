UK, China seek deeper relations amid Trump’s impact

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leaders of Britain and China called for a "strategic partnership" on Thursday to strengthen their nations' ties amid increasing global instability, aiming to improve relations after years of tension.

Neither Prime Minister Keir Starmer nor President Xi Jinping publicly mentioned Donald Trump, but the U.S. president’s challenge to the post-Cold War order was clearly on their minds, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Times.

“I think that working together on issues like climate change, global stability during challenging times for the world is precisely what we should be doing as we build this relationship in the way that I’ve described,” Starmer told Xi at the start of their meeting in Beijing.

The two met for 80 minutes — double the scheduled time — in the Great Hall of the People as their nations try to improve ties after several years of acrimony. Relations have deteriorated over allegations of Chinese spying in Britain, China’s support for Russia in Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit in eight years. His trip, which ends on Saturday, has yielded a raft of business announcements and government agreements, including a deal allowing U.K. tourists and business visitors visa-free stays in China for up to 30 days.

Xi said that “China-U.K. relations experienced twists and turns in previous years, which was not in the interests of either country.”

“In the current turbulent and ever-changing international situation … China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability,” he said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Xi had stressed, without mentioning the U.S. directly, that “major powers” must adhere to international law or the world would regress into a “jungle.”

Starmer’s Downing Street office said Britain wanted “a consistent, long-term, and strategic partnership that will benefit both countries.” After the meeting, Starmer said the leaders had made “really good progress” on issues including slashing Chinese tariffs on Scotch whisky and introducing visa-free travel for British visitors. “The relationship is in a good place, a strong place,” the British leader said. Xi appeared to acknowledge the criticism that Starmer has faced for reaching out to China despite national security and human rights concerns. The United Kingdom recently approved controversial plans for a huge Chinese Embassy in London, removing a sticking point in relations but also overriding fears that the “mega-embassy” would make it easier for China to conduct espionage and intimidate dissidents. “Good things often come with difficulties,” Xi said. “As long as it is the right thing to do in accordance with the fundamental interests of the country and its people, leaders will not shy away from difficulties and will forge ahead bravely.”

