UK commits 1,000 extra troops for Nato's eastern flank

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, News.az reports citing BBC.

He confirms reports that the UK is earmarking 1,000 extra troops for eastern Europe - and in particular the defence of Estonia.

He calls this a "continuous enhanced forward presence".

Johnson goes on to say the UK is offering Baltic nations "long-term support; partnership to help them build up their forces and make sure they can repel any attack immediately".

