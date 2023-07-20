UK denies Russia's claim it summoned British diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom is disputing reports that Russia summoned the interim British chargé d'affaires to the foreign ministry in Moscow on Thursday, News.az reports.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier today that the foreign ministry summoned the official, Todd Dodd, to condemn his country's support of "terrorist actions" by Ukraine.

He was also notified, Russia's government said, of a new policy requiring employees of British diplomatic missions to inform the Russian government in advance of certain travel in the country.

Dodd spent over an hour at the ministry, according to RIA. As he walked into the building, Dodd told journalists: “We want peace in Ukraine and for Russian troops to leave Ukraine.”

Responding to the report Thursday, the UK government said Dodd was not "summoned," but went for a scheduled meeting requested by the British Embassy.

“This was a planned meeting, held at our request, as part of standard diplomatic practice,” a spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN in a statement.

News.Az