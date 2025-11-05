UK deports Iranian migrant to France for the second time

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian man, who crossed the English Channel twice in a small boat, has been returned to France under the UK-France returns pact, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced on Wednesday.

The man was first deported to France on Sept. 19 after arriving in the UK in August, but crossed back into Britain on Oct. 18 and claimed asylum, saying he was a victim of modern slavery, according to British media. He was detected through biometric checks, detained, and placed on a return flight to France this week, News.Az reports citing Iran International.

“This individual was detected by biometrics and detained instantly. His case was expedited, and now he has been removed again,” Mahmood said. “If you try to return to the UK you will be sent back. I will do whatever it takes to scale up removals of illegal migrants and secure our borders.”

Lawyers for the man argued that he was vulnerable and feared violence from smugglers in northern France, but the Home Office rejected his trafficking claim on Oct. 27 after a brief review. He had been placed under hourly welfare checks in detention because of concerns about his mental health, the Guardian reported.

He told the newspaper he had returned to Britain because he feared for his life in France. “If I thought France was a safe place for me I would never have come to the UK,” he said.

Under the “one in, one out” agreement with France, 94 people have been removed from Britain while 57 have been accepted legally from France after security and eligibility checks. Officials say the government is stepping up enforcement, though French unions have resisted at-sea interceptions, calling them unsafe.

The case comes as the number of small boat arrivals in 2025 has reached 36,886 — slightly higher than last year — despite periods of bad weather that temporarily halted crossings.

Mahmood said the government would continue to expand the returns system as part of efforts to deter Channel crossings and show that “those who come illegally will not be allowed to stay.”

