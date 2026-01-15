UK economy expands 0.3% in November, beating forecasts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK economy expanded by a faster-than-expected 0.3% in November, driven by a rebound in car production and a boost to the services sector.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), growth was supported by higher industrial output, particularly as Jaguar Land Rover returned to production following a cyber-attack at the carmaker, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The services sector also saw an increase, partly influenced by activities such as accounting and tax consultancy ahead of the 26 November Budget.

Analysts had predicted only a 0.1% rise for the month.

Businesses across construction, industrial production, and services told the ONS in November that they were holding off on decisions until the outcome of the autumn Budget.

ONS officials noted that monthly GDP figures are more volatile than rolling three-month data, which provides a clearer picture of underlying growth.

In the three months to November, the economy grew by 0.1% compared with the previous three months.

