UK eyes development of 2,000-mile range missiles amid Russian nuclear threat

The United Kingdom is considering the development of long-range missiles capable of neutralizing nuclear weapons launched from Russia, News.Az reports citing The Times.

London has made it clear to Berlin that it wants to collaborate on creating a weapon with a range of about 2,000 miles (approximately 3,218 km). This missile could potentially be used to strike targets in Moscow if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use tactical nuclear weapons.UK Defense Secretary John Healey is believed to have discussed the project with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on July 23. According to the plans, these new long-range missiles would be deployed in Germany, replacing the US missiles currently stationed there.A diplomatic source told The Times that recent statements by Putin suggest Russia is lowering the threshold for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. "This is an alarming development," the diplomat said.On July 23, Healey signed a joint declaration with Germany, in which both London and Berlin pledged to deepen defense cooperation, specifically mentioning long-range capabilities. The document stated that "the Ministries of Defense of Germany and the United Kingdom, together with partners, will pursue long-term comprehensive cooperation in the field of long-range capabilities." It also referenced "deep precision strike" but did not specify the participation of other countries or precise capabilities.Currently, the longest-range standard missile in the UK arsenal is the Storm Shadow, with a claimed range of more than 150 miles (just over 240 km).

