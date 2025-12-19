UK government data stolen in suspected China-linked hack

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK government data has been stolen in a cyberattack, though officials say the risk to individuals remains “low,” according to Trade Minister Chris Bryant.

He confirmed that an investigation into the breach is ongoing and noted that the security gap was “closed pretty quickly,” News.Az reports, citing BBC.

A group believed to be affiliated with China is suspected of carrying out the hack, but Bryant said investigators “simply don’t know as yet” who is responsible.

“We think that it’s a fairly low-risk that individuals will have been compromised or affected,” he added.

According to a report by The Sun, the breach occurred in October and may have involved sensitive information, including visa details. The incident has been referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

UK intelligence agencies have previously warned of growing large-scale espionage from China, targeting commercial and political information through cyber and other means.

News.Az