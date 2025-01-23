UK issues rare red alert for 'very strong' winds ahead of Storm Eowyn
Porthcawl risks another battering on Thursday, just as it did when Storm Darragh struck in December. Photo: PA
A rare red alert for "very strong" winds has been issued for parts of the UK ahead of Storm Eowyn.The alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm, and parts of Scotland from 10am to 5pm, warns of "very dangerous conditions" and "widespread disruption", News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
Tornados could also hit parts of the UK today, ahead of the storm, with forecasters warning of a danger to life.
The Met Office said changing conditions would likely trigger an explosive cyclogenesis - or weather bomb - with strong winds, rain, snow and gusts of up to 90mph expected on Friday.
The red alert is the Met Office's most serious weather warning and will likely cause "substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure", according to the agency.
A series of amber and yellow warnings have also been put in place by the group, threatening injuries and a danger to life.
European storm forecasters Estofex issued a level 2 alert, saying there was a "risk of a few tornados" between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.
"A strong event cannot be ruled out," the meteorologists said.
"Given rapid translation of thunderstorms, any tornado could be long-tracked... The main tornado risk seems to evolve along and [south] of a Bristol-London line."
Met Office forecasters explained the storm had a central air pressure of 1001hPa as of Wednesday evening, but this was expected to drop by 62hPa by the early hours of Friday.
"This is known as explosive cyclogenesis or a weather bomb and will bring damaging winds to some areas," they said.
The major change in the UK's weather was starting on Thursday, the Met Office said, with heavy rain and strong gusts triggered by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the country after a recent cold spell over North America.
The south coast of England, parts of the South West and much of the Welsh coast are covered by a yellow weather warning for wind from 7am until 6pm on Thursday.
Some coastal routes and sea fronts in these areas will be affected by spray or large waves, the national weather service said.
But as the storm arrives on Friday, rain and even snow is expected over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and on higher ground in northern England.
The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.
The Met Office says the strongest winds are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday - but the south of the country will also be affected.