UK plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines

The UK will build up to 12 new attack submarines, the prime minister will announce as the government unveils its major defence review on Monday.

The review is expected to recommend the armed forces move to "warfighting readiness" to deter growing threats faced by the UK, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Sir Keir Starmer will say up to 12 conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines will replace the UK's current fleet from the late 2030s onwards.

The prime minister is also expected to confirm the UK will spend £15bn on its nuclear warhead programme.

Sir Keir will say that, alongside the UK's nuclear-armed submarines, the new vessels would keep "Britain and Nato safe for decades".

The Strategic Defence Review, commissioned by Labour, will shape the UK's armed forces for years to come.

Led by ex-Labour defence secretary Lord Robertson it will make 62 recommendations, which the government is expected to accept in full.

Other announcements in the review will include:

Commitment to £1.5bn to build six new factories to enable an "always on" munitions production capacity

Building up to 7,000 long-range weapons including missiles or drones in the UK, to be used by British forces

Pledge to set up a "cyber and electromagnetic command" to boost the military's defensive and offensive capabilities in cyberspace

Extra £1.5bn to 2029 to fund repairs to military housing

£1bn on technology to speed up delivery of targeting information to soldiers

News.Az