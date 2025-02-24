UK reaffirms commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Foreign Office minister for Africa, UN, Commonwealth, and human rights emphasized on Monday the urgent need for action on human rights, particularly regarding the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We have gathered today against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile and uncertain world, conflicts and geopolitical tensions are robbing people across the world for their most basic rights," Lord Collins said in his address at the high-level segment of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, News.Az reports Anadolu.

"That is why the United Kingdom backs Ukraine's right to choose its own future. That is why the ceasefire in Gaza must be fully implemented," Collins said. "We want to see an end to the conflict with every hostage released and vital aid reaching Gaza, leading to a credible process towards a two-state solution."

He also praised the efforts of the new Syrian administration in fostering inclusivity and commended Bangladesh’s engagement with UN human rights chief Volker Turk to address past injustices.

The minister expressed sorrow over the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and applauded the Democratic Republic of Congo for bringing attention to the dire situation in its eastern region.

Commenting on China, Collins urged the implementation of UN recommendations regarding human rights in Xinjiang and respect for the Joint Declaration on Hong Kong.

Collins emphasized the need for collaborative partnerships to advance shared human rights goals and improve the lives of people globally. "It is only by building genuine, respectful partnerships that we can work together to defend the freedoms we all hold dear," he said.

