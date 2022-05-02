UK says a quarter of Russian battalion groups that invaded Ukraine are likely

A quarter of the Russian battalion groups that invaded Ukraine have likely now been rendered "ineffective," according to the UK's Ministry of Defence, News.az reports citing Reuters.

According to its figures, Russia committed over 120 battalion tactical groups, approximately 65% of its entire ground combat strength, at the start of the invasion."

It is likely that more than a quarter of these units have now been rendered combat ineffective," the Ministry of Defence said in its latest update."

Some of Russia’s most elite units, including the VDV Airborne Forces, have suffered the highest levels of attrition. It will probably take years for Russia to reconstitute these forces."

