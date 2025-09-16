UK to send fighter jets to bolster Poland’s air defenses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain will deploy its advanced Eurofighter Typhoon jets to assist in defending Polish skies after Russia carried out an unprecedented drone incursion last week, the UK Defense Ministry announced.

“The United Kingdom’s commitment to defending every inch of NATO allies’ territory is unwavering," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“RAF Typhoon fighter jets will join allies and carry out an air defense mission over Poland as part of Eastern Guard after Russian drones irresponsibly and dangerously violated Polish territory last week”, it added.”

The UK's commitment to helping NATO defend every inch of allied territory is unshakeable. Royal Air Force Typhoons will join allies and fly air defence missions over Poland as part of Eastern Sentry following Russia's reckless and dangerous drone incursion into Poland last week.

Following the incursion, several EU states sent reinforcements to Poland, with the Czech Republic deploying three military helicopters and 150 soldiers, while NATO announced a new Eastern Sentry operation to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank.

The Eurofighter Typhoons jets will join Danish F-16s, French Rafales and German Eurofighters already patrolling the Polish skies.

News.Az