UK urges China to address weapons supplies to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain's foreign secretary called on China to investigate allegations that its companies provided weapons to Russian forces in Ukraine, following U.S. sanctions imposed on several Chinese firms, News.Az reports citing Politico .

Lammy, on a diplomatic visit to Beijing as the new Labour government tries to smooth engagement with China, told Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the U.K. and China had a “shared interest in European peace and ending the war” in Ukraine.He argued that Chinese supply of equipment to Russia “risks damaging China's relationships with Europe whilst helping to sustain Russia's war,” according to a readout from the British government.“The Foreign Secretary urged Wang Yi to take all measures to investigate and to prevent Chinese companies from supplying Russia's military,” the statement said.China's own readout, per state outlet CGTN, by contrast says only that the pair “exchanged views on international and regional matters such as the Ukraine crisis.”The comments come just a day after the U.S. Treasury department hit two Chinese firms with sanctions, accusing Beijing of designing, producing and exporting unmanned aerial attack drones that Russia is deploying in Ukraine.China has denied the U.S. charge, saying it has "never provided lethal weapons to any party of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine" and pointing to "strict" export controls.

News.Az