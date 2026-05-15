OTS leaders commend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship

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The leaders of the Organization of Turkic States endorsed Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, commending its priorities, according to the Turkistan Declaration adopted after today’s informal OTS summit in Turkistan.

The signatories also highly appreciated the successful holding of the Gabala Summit on October 7, 2025, dedicated to the theme "Regional Peace and Security," News.Az reports, citing Report.

"We express our support for the current chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the priorities it has outlined, as well as our confidence that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will contribute to the further strengthening of the OTS as an effective platform for cooperation among member states," the declaration states.

The summit participants also congratulated Türkiye on the successful holding of the informal meetings of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on March 7, 2026, and on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 18, 2026. The leaders welcomed the outcomes of these meetings and emphasized the importance of holding them more regularly.

The signatories also welcomed the adoption of Kazakhstan's new Constitution, which includes provisions on protecting citizens' rights in the digital environment, reflecting the country"s commitment to addressing the modern challenges of the digital era and creating a sustainable legal framework for future development.

"The heads of state positively assessed the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Memorandum of Understanding on the development of a Turkic large language model, as well as the ongoing implementation of the Digital Silk Road project, which together contribute to strengthening technological cooperation and digital connectivity across the Turkic world," the document states.

The heads of state also particularly highlighted the success of the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), held in Baku on November 17–28, 2025, as an important contribution to advancing global digital transformation, strengthening international cooperation, and promoting inclusive and sustainable digital development.

News.Az