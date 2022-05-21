Ukraine enters into final and more bloody stage of war - Zelenskyy's Office

Ukraine enters into final and more bloody stage of war - Zelenskyy's Office

Ukraine enters into final and more bloody stage of war - Zelenskyy's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ukraine enters into a final and more bloody stage of the war," Mykhailo Podolyak, head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine said, News.az reports citing Ukranews.

He has noted that the main attention will be focused on the full liberation of country, including Donetsk and Luhansk, from the Russian invation.

Podolyak has added that Russian forces have already given up their plan of a full invasion of Ukraine and switched to a position battle for maintaining the territories, which they took control of.

Podolyak has stressed the stage of the war will be named counter-attack stage and will be difficult.

News.Az