Ukraine launches electricity export to Romania

Ukraine has started exporting electricity to Romania, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Just three months after the visa-free energy regime was launched, Ukraine began to export electricity towards Europe,” he said.

“Today, from 01:00 a.m., such exports were launched to Romania. The initial volume is 100 megawatts. The visa-free energy regime with the EU, which has been launched since March 2022, is giving a comprehensive and practical result. During the first day, Ukrenergo National Power Company generated UAH 10 million from the sale of access to the interstate connection,” Shmyhal added.

