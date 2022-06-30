Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine launches electricity export to Romania

Ukraine launches electricity export to Romania

Ukraine has started exporting electricity to Romania, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Just three months after the visa-free energy regime was launched, Ukraine began to export electricity towards Europe,” he said.

 “Today, from 01:00 a.m., such exports were launched to Romania. The initial volume is 100 megawatts. The visa-free energy regime with the EU, which has been launched since March 2022, is giving a comprehensive and practical result. During the first day, Ukrenergo National Power Company generated UAH 10 million from the sale of access to the interstate connection,” Shmyhal added.  


