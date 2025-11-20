Ukraine 'ready' to collaborate with the US on war-ending plan

On November 20, Ukraine announced its readiness to collaborate with the United States to develop a plan to end the war with Russia, following Washington's official presentation of a "draft plan" to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of the country, much of it ravaged by years of fighting, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.

Moscow has previously demanded that Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in exchange for freezing the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukraine has said it will never recognize Russian control over its land, but has conceded it might be forced to get it back through diplomatic means.

Ceding territory in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that Ukraine still controls could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks by Russia.

"It is a matter of our country's survival," Zelensky said recently. Confirming on Nov. 20 that it had received the plan, Ukraine said the United States had told it the proposal "could invigorate diplomacy." The statement from Zelensky's office did not contain details or an assessment of the proposal, saying only that it had agreed with Washington "to ensure a dignified end to the war." The Ukrainian leader had met senior U.S. army officials in Kiev on Nov. 20. The Kremlin said it had nothing to say when asked about the reports. The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said any peace settlement must have the agreement of both Kiev and Brussels. "We have to understand that in this war, there is one aggressor and one victim. So we haven't heard of any concessions on the Russian side," she added.

