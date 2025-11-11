Russia strikes energy infrastructure across three Ukrainian regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces have targeted energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk, prompting hourly power cuts and restrictions for industrial consumers across most regions, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported. Repair and restoration work is ongoing at the damaged sites.

Officials urged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly, especially during peak hours in the morning and evening, to ease pressure on the national grid. Updated outage schedules are available on the websites of regional distribution system operators, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes follow a night of reported drone activity in southern Ukraine, with approximately 20 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces. Early on November 11, air raid alerts were issued in Kyiv and several regions amid threats of ballistic missile attacks, and explosions were reported in the Kharkiv region.

News.Az