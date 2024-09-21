Ukraine's Zelenskiy says end of war with Russia depends on allies' resolve

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the end of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia depended on the "resolve" of Kyiv's Western allies in providing needed weaponry and permission to use it, News.Az reports citing Investing.Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said his meetings in the United States next week could be "crucial" in halting Russian aggression toward his country and ending the war."The answer to the question 'When will the war end?' is actually in when our partners' resolve will not lag behind what we can do for our defence, our independence, our victory," he said. "Our clear strategy will be on the table of our partners. On the table of the president of the United States."

