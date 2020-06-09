Ukraine to restore air traffic with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is actively discussing with a range of countries the matter of restoration of bilateral air ties.

ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin in an interview for Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that Ukraine may soon open flights to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, and Cyprus.

Yenin noted that Ukraine will first resume flights with countries where, in addition to the controlled epidemic situation, there is already a regular air service, and there are no restrictions on the entry of Ukrainian citizens.

