Ukraine’s President and First Lady, together with Canada’s Prime Minister, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian heroes in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing the official website President of Ukraine.

Carney arrived in the capital today to mark the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska, together with Mark Carney, walked along the Alley of Remembrance for the Fallen Warriors and laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance.

The fallen defenders of Ukraine were honored with a moment of silence.

